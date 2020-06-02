Russia calls for active cooperation with Iranian MPs

Russian lawmakers will follow up bilateral and active interactions with Iranian counterparts aiming to develop relations, reinforcing regional security and fighting challenges and threats.

The newly-elected Iranian lawmakers convened for a second time on Thursday and elected Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf as the speaker for the first year of the new Iranian Parliament.

Qalibaf secured 230 votes out of a total of 264 votes cast to become parliament speaker.

9376**2050

