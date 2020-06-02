Jun 2, 2020, 8:23 PM
Journalist ID: 2374
News Code: 83809287
0 Persons

Tags

Russia calls for active cooperation with Iranian MPs

Russia calls for active cooperation with Iranian MPs

Tehran, June 2, IRNA - Chairman of the State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin in a message congratulated Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf on his election as speaker of the Iranian parliament and called for active cooperation between Iranian and Russian lawmakers.

Russian lawmakers will follow up bilateral and active interactions with Iranian counterparts aiming to develop relations, reinforcing regional security and fighting challenges and threats.

The newly-elected Iranian lawmakers convened for a second time on Thursday and elected Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf as the speaker for the first year of the new Iranian Parliament.

Qalibaf secured 230 votes out of a total of 264 votes cast to become parliament speaker.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
2 + 0 =