Kharrazi referred to the positive results of trade relations between Iran and the Eurasian Economic Union.

Forming a committee to follow up agreements of the 12th joint economic commission were among topics discussed by both sides.

Mukanbetov, for his part, expressed interest in maintaining cooperation with Iranian companies.

He also appreciated Khorasan Razavi for sending humanitarian anti-COVID19 aid.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish