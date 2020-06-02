EU should react to US’ illegal moves on JCPOA, Iran’s president says

In a phone conversation with the President of the Republic of Finland Sauli Niinistö, he added that Iran will comply with its commitments if the EU abides by its obligations thoroughly.

The US' withdrawal from the JCPOA is indicative of violating the UN Security Council (UNSC) resolutions and contrary to international law, political regulations as well as all moral values, he further noted.

As soon as the European Union fulfills its 11-article commitments to the JCPOA, Iran will also abide by all its commitments, he reiterated.

Expounding on the launch of the Instrument in Support of Trade Exchanges (INSTEX) by Europe, as well as the Swiss financial channel with Iran, the President stated that the channels have not yet been effective, calling on the EU to take the initiative to activate the financial mechanisms.

President of the Republic of Finland Sauli Niinistö, for his part, praised Iran's steps taken for the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Welcoming the launch of the INSTEX, he voiced his country’s readiness to join the financial mechanism, adding Finland supports the payment of the International Monetary Fund loan to Iran.

Describing the JCPOA as an international agreement, he underlined that Finland is making every effort to preserve the agreement.

