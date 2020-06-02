Iranians back home by ships after coronavirus run down the flights

Six sea travels with two passenger ships transported the Iranians, official in charge of coordinating anti-coronavirus measures in Iran's Ports and Maritime Organization Changiz Javadpour said.

Javadpour added that social distancing rules and health protocols are being followed at different ports while the preemptive measures have also been taken there.

The deadly coronavirus which has radiated from Wuhan, China, in December 2019, affected near 6,372,000 people across the world, and killed over 377,000 people, has canceled many flights in different countries.

In Iran, the number of dead is about 8,000.

