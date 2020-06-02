British, French FMs review issues including Iran on phone

British Foreign Minister Dominic Rob said in a tweet that he spoke with his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian about cooperation between the two countries on key foreign policy issues including Hong Kong, Iran & Middle East Peace Process.

The conversation is expected to include the recent decision made by the United States to end waivers for Iran's civil nuclear programs, although Mr. Rob gave no detail.

In line with its so-called 'maximum pressure' campaign against Islamic Republic of Iran, the United States sanctioned two Iranian nuclear scientists along with ending the waivers agreed to under the JCPOA.

EU and three European parties to the JCPOA – Britain, France and Germany – said in a statement last week they "deeply regret the US decision to end the three waivers covering key JCPOA nuclear projects in Iran, including the Arak Modernization Project."

The EU+E3 statement also said that the projects which were endorsed by UN Security Council resolution 2231, serve the non-proliferation interests of all and provide the international community with assurances of the exclusively peaceful and safe nature of Iranian nuclear activities.

They underlined that they were consulting with partners to assess the consequences of this decision by the United States.

The European participants of Iran nuclear deal stressed that the JCPOA, informally known as Iran nuclear deal, is a key achievement of the global non-proliferation architecture and currently the best and only way to ensure the exclusively peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear program.

The United States ended its participation in the JCPOA in May 2018, restoring all sanctions lifted after the deal was signed in 2015 between Iran and six world powers.

This happened while International Atomic Energy Agency, the sole legitimate body recognized in the deal to verify Iran's compliance, repeatedly verified that Iran fully implemented its commitments to the deal.

