Jun 2, 2020, 2:53 PM
Some 64 more Iranians die from COVID-19 over past 24 hours

Tehran, June 2, IRNA – Some 64 Iranians died from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours so that the country’s total COVID-19 deaths mounted to 7942, Head of Iranian Health Ministry's Public Relations Office Kianoush Jahanpour said on Tuesday.

He said that some 157,562 people have been confirmed infected with the virus so far.

The official added that some 3,117 people have been confirmed infected with COVID-19, some 541 of them have been hospitalized over the past 24 hours. They contracted the virus recently for being in contact with the infected people.  

Some 123,077 of the COVID-19 patients have successfully recovered from the disease and have been discharged from hospital so far, the official said.  

