Iranian MPs condemn US police 'racial terrorism'

"Once again US police racial terrorism against the defenseless black draw the curtain from the inhumane nature of the United States' regime. George Floyd was only one of hundreds of African-Americans brutally killed every year by US police," the statement reads.

Noting that "the blacks have been unable to breathe for decades under US racial terrorism", Iranian MPs went on to say that the videos of George Floyd's killing by US police made not only the voice of blacks but the voice of all suppressed Americans be heard saying that "We Can't Breathe".

The statement signed by 240 newly elected members of Iran's parliament further said that recent development in the United States disclosed the reality of American Human Rights, adding: "The terrorist president of America threatening to kill the protesters indicates that the people of other countries are not the only victims of US state terrorism, but the American people are in fact the first victims of this state terrorism."

They wrapped up the statement underlining that "Iran's parliament, in unison with freedom seeking people around the globe, condemns the brutal killing of George Floyd as the latest symbol of racial terrorism by the United States against the black and hoped that the popular movement against such crimes would yield fruits."

9416**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish