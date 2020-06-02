Jun 2, 2020, 2:22 PM
Army helicopters involved in fighting forest fire in western Iran

Gachsaran, June 2, IRNA – Helicopters of the Iranian Army Aviation Service have made 195 flights over the past three days to help extinguish wildfire in western Iranian forests, an army official said on Tuesday.

Daryoush Moradi, the head of the rescue team dispatched to the scene by Iranian Army Aviation Service, told IRNA that more than 700 rescue workers were dispatched to heights of Khaeez and Deil in Gachsaran and Kohkilouyeh in western Iranian province of Kohkilouyeh and Boyerahmad.  

He said that the Army helicopters have made 60 hours of flight in the area since the fire began.

Wildfire have burnt some 450 hectares of forests and grasslands of the province so far, the latest official reports say.

