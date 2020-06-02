Iran to attend world canoeing contests

Since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic on Dec, 2019, international sports competitions have been postponed due to protect lives of people. Up to now, the deadly coronavirus has killed near 380,000.

ICF has stated changes in its timetable before and after Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games which had been slated for 2020 but called off due to the pandemic.

Based on the ICF plan, Iranian athletes will participate in 2021 Canoe Polo World Championships in Rome, Italy, on April 13-18, in 2021 Canoe Sprint World Cup 1 (and European Olympic Qualifier) in Szeged, Hungary, on May 12-16 and in 2021 Canoe Sprint World Cup 2 and Final Olympic Qualifier in Barnaul, Russia, on May 20-23.

If preparatory works are well done, Canoe Slalom Asian Olympic Qualifier will take place in January 2021 or February 2021.

1483**1416

