Int'l employment office starts operation in Iran

Arbabi said that not only we are trying to send labor to the Scandinavian regions such as Norway, Sweden, Denmark and the northern part of Finland, but, we are looking for jobs in other countries as well.

He added that the borders are closed due to the coronavirus pandemic but expressed hope that the condition for sending workers abroad will improve with operation of the international office.

According to the report, the membership of more than 4,000 engineers in the North Khorasan Construction Engineering Standards Organization indicates the provincial high capacity in terms of enjoying experts and skilled workers.

3266**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish