Acquitted scientist, Sirous Asgari, leaves US for Iran

Through an Instagram post on Tuesday, Zarif gave good news and congratulated to Dr Asgari's wife and family on his return.

In related development, spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry Abbas Mousavi said at his weekly press briefing on Monday that Dr Asgari will flew back to Iran within next two or three days if they [the US officials] do not create new obstacles.

Dr Asgari, 59, was taken to custody in the United States in November 2019 on charge of circumventing US trade sanctions, but, he was re-arrested by the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement despite acquittal by the US court of justice.

Few days ago, Zarif had tweeted "US has taken several Iranian scientists hostage-without charge or on spurious charges-".

1483**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish