Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on June 2

- Clashes outside White House as US cities under curfew

Police fired tear gas outside the White House late Sunday as anti-racism protestors again took to the streets to voice fury at police brutality, and major US cities were put under curfew to suppress rioting.

- Iran ready to continue fuel shipments to Venezuela

Iran will continue fuel shipments to Venezuela if Caracas requests more supplies, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman said on Monday, rejecting Washington’s criticism of the trade between the two nations, which are both under US sanctions.

- Iran’s Leader to address nation on Ayatollah Khomeini’s passing anniversary

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei will addressed the Iranian nation in a live speech on Wednesday, marking the 31st anniversary of the passing of Ayatollah Rouhollah Khomeini, the founder of the Islamic Republic.

- Protests rage from coast to coast across U.S.

After six straight days of unrest, America headed into a new work week Monday with neighborhoods in shambles, urban streets on lockdown and political leaders struggling to control the coast-to-coast outpouring of rage over police killings of black people.

- Iran volleyball to resume domestic competitions

The Iran Volleyball Federation wants to resume all its domestic competitions.

- Turkish-backed militants burn homes in Syria

Turkish-backed militants have burned local residents’ homes in the northern countryside of Syria’s northeastern province of Hasakah, as they continue to commit crimes against the local population, including extortion and looting of their property.

- Two Iranian coaches shortlisted for volleyball hotseat

Peyman Akbari and Behrouz Ataei have been nominated to take charge of Iran national volleyball team.

- Tehran to Washington: Let your people breathe

Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi has condemned the U.S. government’s brutal crackdown on protests over the killing of an unarmed African-American man by the police in Minneapolis, urging Washington to let the American people breathe.

- Rouhani says Iran stands beside Afghanistan

President Hassan Rouhani has said that Iran will stand beside the Afghan government and people to help them promote peace, stability and security.

- Foreign non-oil trade at $9.3 billion in 2 months

Iran’s foreign non-oil trade stood at $9.34 billion in two months ending May 20, of which exports accounted for $4.3 billion and imports $5.04 billion, the spokesperson of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration said.

- South Pars refinery raising output

The sixth natural gas processing plant in South Pars Gas Complex will increase production this year (started in March), director of the refinery said.

- Slight surge in Tehran stocks amid cautious mood

The main gauge of Tehran Stock Exchange climbed more than 1.8% on Monday adding 17,708 points to stand at 988,188 points, drawing closer to the 1,000,000 milestone.

