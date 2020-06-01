First non-oil cargo exported from Iran's port of Sirik to Oman

Hamid Reza Mohammad Hosseini told IRNA late on Monday that the cargo with a capacity of 120 tons, including mineral water and nuts, was dispatched to Oman.

The export line has been set up with the aim of economic prosperity and development in the country from Sirik port to Shinas port of Oman, he said.

Noting that one of the capacities of the unique port of Sirik is its proximity to the sand quality mines, he said that development of infrastructure and strengthening of this port with the aim of providing the necessary building materials for the implementation of development projects in the provincial islands play an effective role in creating employment and livelihood for the people of the region.

The 45,000-strong city of Sirik is located 60 km east of Minab and 165 km from Bandar Abbas, the capital of Hormozgan province.

