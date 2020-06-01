Strengthening Iran-Afghanistan friendly ties highly significant, parliament speaker says

Highlighting capacities of the two countries' parliaments, Qalibaf hoped that mutual interaction and bilateral relations, especially in the field of parliamentary communications, would further improve.

Iranian parliament speaker also stressed the need for reinforcing border security, saying that close cooperation between Tehran and Kabul can greatly help counter threats, including terrorism, drugs and third states' interference in destabilizing the region.

Afghan official, for his part, congratulated Qalibaf on his election as Iran's parliament speaker and voiced Afghan parliament's readiness for promoting friendly relations with Iran in various fields of politics, economy and culture.

House of People of the National Assembly of Afghanistan welcomes development of friendly relations with Iran's parliament, he added.

