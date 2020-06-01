VP terms technology as Iran’s power

Speaking in a meeting with local officials in Birjand, Sattari referred to good achievements in fighting coronavirus.

Except for the early days of the outbreak, "we have had no imports of drugs, medical equipment, masks, and disinfectants", he added.

Sattari also pointed to making the most complicated medical equipment in Iran as an honor for the country.

Despite sanctions, Iranians understood very well that by relying on youths and domestic power, "we can solve these issues very well".

Earlier, Sattari said that knowledge enterprises have produced a lot of equipment necessary for the treating coronavirus, and Iran can export it in autumn that the second wave of the disease will hit the country.

They made the ICU and the CCU equipment, CT-scan machines, coronavirus diagnostic kits, disinfectants, and 6 million masks a day, he added.

