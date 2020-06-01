Tehran, Belgrade to boost civil cooperation

Hassanpour hailed the historic developments in both countries’ relations, saying there are many reasons for promoting bilateral ties between Iran and Serbia.

He added that Tehran and Belgrade municipalities can maintain cooperation in infrastructure, tourism, culture, fighting air pollution, environment, and green energies.

Meanwhile, Radojičić said the Serbian government by following balanced foreign policy has created many opportunities for cooperation.

Iran and Serbia enjoy unique opportunities for developing relations, he added.

He lauded Tehran's experiences with regard to developing the subway.

Thanks to their common issues in environment sector, Belgrade and Tehran can share experiences in line with solving these problems.

Reminding signing MoU between Tehran and Belgrade municipalities in 2016, they emphasized developing cooperation and exchanging delegations.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish