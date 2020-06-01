Iranian nation’s resilience to make enemies disappointed

Speaking in a power industry conference in Mazandaran, Jalali said the enemy has invested in creating a rift between system and people and damaging economic, service, and ideological infrastructures.

Referring to the assassination of Iranian figures like Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani, economic sanctions, destructive propaganda, and depriving Iranians of modern technology as examples of enemies’ attempts, he said there are miscalculations in these investments.

Enemies have put on their agenda bringing about disappointment among the people, he noted.

The goal of passive defense should be to increase the resilience and making enemies disappointed, Jalali reiterated.

Although, "we had no experience in fighting biological crises and their consequences the world is now taking advantage of our patterns".

