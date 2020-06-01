Iran’s ‘The Garden’ awarded at Southeast Regional Filmfest

Directed by Amir-Hossein Riahi, the short animation depicts the story of a man who lives with a conflict in his stomach.
Tehran, June 1, IRNA – Iran’s cinematic work ‘The Garden’ received an award at Southeast Regional Film Festival in the United States.
Directed by Amir-Hossein Riahi, the short animation depicts the story of a man who lives with a conflict in his stomach.
The latest edition of the event was held on January 1, 2020.
