Jun 1, 2020, 4:29 PM
Iran’s ‘The Garden’ awarded at Southeast Regional Filmfest

Tehran, June 1, IRNA – Iran’s cinematic work ‘The Garden’ received an award at Southeast Regional Film Festival in the United States.

Directed by Amir-Hossein Riahi, the short animation depicts the story of a man who lives with a conflict in his stomach.

The latest edition of the event was held on January 1, 2020.

