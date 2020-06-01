Jun 1, 2020, 3:25 PM
Journalist ID: 956
News Code: 83807527
0 Persons

Tags

Iran’s FM Zarif congratulates Croatian Nat'l Day

Iran’s FM Zarif congratulates Croatian Nat'l Day

Tehran, June 1, IRNA – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a letter on Monday congratulated his Croatian counterpart, Gordan Grlić Radman, on the occasion of that country's national day.

He expressed the hope that the two sides would witness further achievements in political and economic, as well as cultural areas.

Earlier on Saturday, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani congratulated his Croatian counterpart Zoran Milanović on the occasion.

In his message to President Milanović, the Iranian president said, "I would like to extend my sincere congratulations on the occasion of the National Day of Croatia to his Excellency, the government and the people of your country".

7129**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
3 + 13 =