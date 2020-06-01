Iran’s FM Zarif congratulates Croatian Nat'l Day

He expressed the hope that the two sides would witness further achievements in political and economic, as well as cultural areas.

Earlier on Saturday, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani congratulated his Croatian counterpart Zoran Milanović on the occasion.

In his message to President Milanović, the Iranian president said, "I would like to extend my sincere congratulations on the occasion of the National Day of Croatia to his Excellency, the government and the people of your country".

7129**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish