Chinese parliament calls for more cooperation with Iran’s parliament

Tehran, June 1, IRNA – The speaker of the Chinese parliament congratulated Mohammad-Baqer Qalibaf’s election as Iran's new parliament speaker and called for expansion of relations between the two legislative bodies.

Li Zhanshu said in his message on Monday that China is willing to expand comprehensive relations and strategic cooperation with Iran.

Saying that, in the past years, the relations between Tehran and Beijing have been on the rise, Li added China-Iran relations are strategic and long-term.

Li said that he is willing to expand relations between the Committee of the National People's Congress and Iran’s Islamic Consultative Assembly (Majlis).

He also wished health and success for Qalibaf and prosperity and progress for Iran.

