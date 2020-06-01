Supreme Leader to address people in a live televised speech on June 3

Apart from different channels of the Iranian state television, the Leader's speech will be also available in his official Instagram page and Twitter account as well as his website (KHAMENEI.IR).

Ayatollah Khamenei gives a speech every year for the large crowd of people who gather at the mausoleum of the late Imam Khomeini to pay tribute to the founder of the Islamic Republic. But this year, the ceremony is not held at the mausoleum because of the restrictions imposed to contain coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

