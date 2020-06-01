Belarus extradites one Iranian prisoner

According to the Ministry of Justice, the extradition took place in coordination with Ministry of Justice and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs officials as well as International Police (Interpol).

Some other 15 Iranian convicts will be extradited by Armenia, Japan and Belarus in the next few days.

The extradition of prisoners is being done in the framework of political and judicial agreement as well as supporting convicts and their families.

