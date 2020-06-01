Syrian speaker calls for parliamentary cooperation with Iran

Hammouda Sabbagh sent a message on Monday, wishing success for Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, Iranian Parliament speaker, in carrying out his duty, calling for parliamentary cooperation between Syria and Iran in the new term of Iranian parliament.

The Syrian Speaker called for strengthening fraternal relations between the two nations.

Addressing Qalibaf, the Speaker of the Syrian Parliament said: "I am pleased with your new post that I sincerely congratulate you on your election on the occasion of the election of your Excellency as the Speaker of Iranian Parliament. I express myself and I wish you success in your new post.

On this occasion, the Syrian Parliament gives importance to develop parliamentary cooperation and strengthen fraternal relations and cooperation between the People's Assembly of the Syrian Arab Republic and Iranian Parliament and regional and international cooperation.

