Jun 1, 2020, 1:53 PM
Journalist ID: 1006
News Code: 83807231
0 Persons

Tags

Syrian speaker calls for parliamentary cooperation with Iran

Syrian speaker calls for parliamentary cooperation with Iran

Tehran, June 1, IRNA - Syrian Speaker of Parliament Hammouda Sabbagh in a message to Iranian Speaker of Parliament Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf on Monday called for enhanced parliamentary cooperation between the two countries.

Hammouda Sabbagh sent a message on Monday, wishing success for Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, Iranian Parliament speaker, in carrying out his duty, calling for parliamentary cooperation between Syria and Iran in the new term of Iranian parliament.

The Syrian Speaker called for strengthening fraternal relations between the two nations.

Addressing Qalibaf, the Speaker of the Syrian Parliament said: "I am pleased with your new post that I sincerely congratulate you on your election on the occasion of the election of your Excellency as the Speaker of Iranian Parliament. I express myself and I wish you success in your new post.

On this occasion, the Syrian Parliament gives importance to develop parliamentary cooperation and strengthen fraternal relations and cooperation between the People's Assembly of the Syrian Arab Republic and Iranian Parliament and regional and international cooperation.

6125**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
2 + 0 =