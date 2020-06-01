Jun 1, 2020, 12:26 PM
Journalist ID: 3080
News Code: 83807095
0 Persons

Tags

Iran, Iraq call for developing trade ties

Iran, Iraq call for developing trade ties

Baghdad, June 1, IRNA - Iranian ambassador to Iraq Iraj Masjedi and Iraqi new Finance Minister Ali Abdul Ameer Allawi on Monday discussed various ways to bolster economic ties between the two countries.

In a meeting with Iraqi official, Masjedi extended his congratulations on the Iraqi minister's new appointment and delivered an invitation from Iranian Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance Farhad Dejpasand to him to visit Iran.

Allawi expressed gratitude for invitation from his Iranian counterpart and he expressed hope that he would pay a visit to the Islamic Republic of Iran in the near future at the head of a trade and economic delegation.


Economic relations between Iran and Iraq have expanded and the volume of trade has increased in recent years.

3266**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
2 + 0 =