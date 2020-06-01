15 new petroglyphs sites found in Meshginshahr, northwestern Iran

Iman-Ali Imani said petroglyphs are the oldest artistic works of humans, adding that some of the petroglyphs in Iran are 40,000 years old.

Imani said the newly found sites encircle pictures of animals, plants, symbols, and geometrical shapes, which reveal the painters’ beliefs, traditions, myths, lifestyle, and interactions.

He added that with these sites being found, the area has changed to an open air museum.

Shahr Yeri

Meshginshahr is a rich region in terms of paleontology and archeology. Apart from the historical monuments and the thousands-of-years old epitaphs, scores of eight-thousand-year-old figurines exist in Shahar Yeri.

