Jun 1, 2020, 10:58 AM
Journalist ID: 2374
News Code: 83806924
0 Persons

Tags

Imam Khomeini's demise anniversary to be held online in Imam Reza (AS) shrine

Imam Khomeini's demise anniversary to be held online in Imam Reza (AS) shrine

Mashad, June 1, IRNA – Considering the health protocols in pandemic era, the ceremony to mark departure anniversary of Imam Khomeini, Founder of the Islamic Revolution in Imam Reza (AS) Holy Shrine will be organized online, so that public presence in the ceremony will be avoided.

Speaking to IRNA, deputy head of the committee to commemorate demise of Imam Khomeini, Mohammad Sadeq Barati said Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei is to deliver speech on the demise anniversary of Imam Khomeini on June 3.

He added that scientific webinars will also be held with universities of Malaysia, Tanzania and Uganda aiming to review the characteristics of Imam Khomeini.

Imam Khomeini, who led the Islamic Revolution of Iran (1979), passed away in 1989 at the age of 93.

His charismatic character and political approach inspired many leaders and popular uprisings against dictator powers across the world.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
7 + 10 =