Imam Khomeini's demise anniversary to be held online in Imam Reza (AS) shrine

Speaking to IRNA, deputy head of the committee to commemorate demise of Imam Khomeini, Mohammad Sadeq Barati said Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei is to deliver speech on the demise anniversary of Imam Khomeini on June 3.

He added that scientific webinars will also be held with universities of Malaysia, Tanzania and Uganda aiming to review the characteristics of Imam Khomeini.

Imam Khomeini, who led the Islamic Revolution of Iran (1979), passed away in 1989 at the age of 93.

His charismatic character and political approach inspired many leaders and popular uprisings against dictator powers across the world.

