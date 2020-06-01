Forest fire contained in Iran's southwestern protected area after 5 days

The wildfire was contained thanks to the round-the-clock efforts taken by firefighters, people, officials and Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) and Army forces, Hossein Kalantari told IRNA in this southwestern province.

Although the forest fire contained completely, many forces are still at the scene to make sure that the fire will not re-start, Kalantari said.

Wildfires completely burnt 300 hectares of forests and grasslands in Gachsaran, southwest of Iran, as well as 200 hectares of forests in Kohkilouyeh.

According to officials' remarks, there is no report on the level of fire damage to the area.

Khaeez with an area of 33,000 hectares was named as a protected place over two decades ago.

Khaeez protected area is a unique place for animals including wild goats to live.

