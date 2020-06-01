Iran plans to produce 10 tons of gold annually, IMIDRO says

The report said that Iran has to reach this goal based on the country’s sixth five-year Vision Plan, noting that 80% of this goal had been achieved by March 2019.

It said that some 670,000 kg of gold ore were unearthed from Iranian mines in the Iranian year 1385 (March 2006-2007) which led to production of 1.43 tons of gold in that year.

After that year, Iran’s production of gold was mostly increasing, the report said.

In the Iranian year of 1392 (March 2013-2014), some 663,000 kg of gold ore were excavated from Iranian mines, producing some 4.19 tons of gold, the report added.

IMIDRO predicts the total reserves of Iranian gold mines to be 300 tons.

