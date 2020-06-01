Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on June 1

** IRAN DAILY

- Zarif calls for global war against racism

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif rebuked the United States for its brutality against African-Americans, urging the entire world to wage a war against racism.

- Iran ‘likely’ to send Ukrainian plane black box to France: Report

Iran will “likely” send the black box from a Ukrainian airplane it mistakenly shot down to France, ISNA News Agency reported on Sunday.

- World virus cases top 6m as leaders disagree on pandemic response

The number of coronavirus cases worldwide topped six million Sunday, with Brazil registering another record surge in daily infections as divisions deepened on how to deal with the pandemic.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Trump’s racism sets U.S. ablaze

Civil unrest flared on Sunday as curfews imposed in several major U.S. cities failed to deter demonstrators who took to the streets to vent outrage at the death of a black man shown on video gasping for breath with a white Minneapolis policeman kneeling on his neck.

- Saudi activist: Council formed to oust crown prince

A Saudi activist has revealed the formation of a coordinating council by the kingdom’s distinguished opposition figures and political dissidents, including three senior members of the royal family, in order to remove Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MbS) from power.

- Bayern Munich thrash Fortuna Dusseldorf 5-0

The defending champions took a 1-nil lead after Mathias Jørgensen scored an unfortunate own goal 14 minutes into the match.

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Persian sci-fi “Monster Hunt” on capture of U.S. RQ-170 spy drone by Iran published

A Persian science fiction recounting the story of a U.S. RQ-170 spy drone captured by Iran in 2011 has been published.

- Davoud Azizi elected as Iran tennis chief

Davoud Azizi has been elected as new head of Iran Tennis Federation on Sunday.

- Iran’s powerful air force able to counter threats: commander

Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh, the commander of the Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force (IRIAF), said on Sunday that Iran’s Air Force is powerful and is capable to respond to threats.

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- Tehran stock trade mixed

Tehran’s stock market went through two different trading versions on Sunday, with the benchmark of Tehran Stock Exchange rising nearly 14,000 points in early hours of trading before sliding into negative territory as the session drew to a close.

- Twitter takes on a new kind of task

In addition to disputing misleading claims made by US President Donald Trump about mail-in ballots this week, Twitter has added fact-checking labels to thousands of other tweets since introducing the alerts earlier this month, mostly on posts about the coronavirus.

- Iran Covid-19 cases top 150,000

Iran’s confirmed coronavirus cases crossed 150,000 on Sunday, as the country rolled back on confinement measures despite a sharp rise in daily infections.

