Iran completes cycle of space technology despite sanctions

Over the past years, the US government has tried to portray Iran's space program as non-peaceful and link Iran's satellite launches to the United Nations Security Council's Resolution 2231 but they are quite distinct.

In an exclusive interview with IRNA, Barari, also head of Iran Space Agency (ISA), added that the agency operating under the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology is the main custodian of space activities only in the field of satellite and its applications.

The agency comprises a department for promoting space applications and services which is trying to provide space services to the public by developing space technology in the field of satellite design and building and creating the necessary infrastructure such as laboratories and testing centers, he said.

Within this structure, a General Directorate for Development of Space-Based Businesses has been formed to support the private sector. In this important direction, the organization has tried to establish direct and daily communication with research institutes, universities and many scientific research centers, the official noted.

Barari said that ISA is also particularly interested in international activities, so it is actively participating in many international and regional forums. For example, it is one of the founding members of the Committee on the Peaceful Use of the Outer Space (Copuos).

It has never entered a non-peaceful area, although this is also true for other institutions engaged in the fields. However, last year in September, the US government unilaterally and illegally sanctioned the organization, along with two other research centers.

Asked whether the ISA protested to the unilateral sanctions imposed by Trump administration, he said that immediately after announcing this, the agency, in collaboration with the Space Research Institute and the Aerospace Research Institute and Foreign Ministry, prepared a protest text addressing the United Nations Office for the Outer Space and sent it to its president.

Also, it strongly condemned the move during a February meeting of Copuos Scientific and Technical Subcommittee and the Asia-Pacific Space Cooperation Organization's summit, he said.

In response to a question if the unilateral sanctions have impacted usual activities of the agency, Barari said that Iran's space programs have always faced limitations, but despite all the restrictions, Iran has achieved full cycle of space technology. The design and construction of the satellite, its launch, getting data, and ultimately the use of obtained data constitute the complete cycle of this technology.

The official maintained that the contents of Resolution 2231 as well as its annexes do not mention any spatial issues. Therefore, no restrictions have accordingly been imposed on Iran's space program. However, the US officials have described Iran's space launches in violation of the resolution.

