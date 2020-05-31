Iran, Turkmenistan to reopen borders next week as COVID-19 restrictions ease

Gholamabbas Arbab Khales told IRNA correspondent on Sunday that the rail and road borders between the two countries will be reopened while fully observing health protocols.

He said that Iran and Turkmenistan had previously agreed to reopen borders on June 1, but the date was then postponed to June 10 for disinfecting operations to protect road and railway transportation.

The ambassador noted that the decision to reopen borders was made on Saturday by a joint working group thorough video conference.

He also said that in a ministerial meeting among Iran, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan as well as negotiations between heads of railway companies of the three countries, they agreed to reopen borders while installing sanitizing tunnels at both sides of the borders and fully observing health protocols.

9341**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish