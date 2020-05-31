Iran southern province exports goods to 28 countries

The goods have been exported to 18 Asian, six European, and three African countries and a state in South America, Behrouz Qarabeigi said at a provincial meeting on reviewing the situation of exports in Bushehr.

Last year, about 39 countries were the export destinations of this province, the official added.

During the mentioned period, over 3.7 million tons of goods valued at over 823 million US dollars have been exported from the province, he noted.

He further referred to the petrochemical products, vegetables, minerals, and gas condensate as main goods exported from Bushehr to different world countries.

Despite the unfair sanctions against the country, the volume of exports from different Iranian cities indicates the efforts of the officials at the national economic sectors to develop trade exchanges with other countries, he concluded.

