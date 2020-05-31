Official: 63 more Iranians die from coronavirus over past 24 hours

He said that, during the past 24 hours, 2,516 new cases had been detected and 515 of them were hospitalized.

Jahanpour added that the total number of people infected with the coronavirus reached 151,466; 118,848 of whom were recovered or released from the hospital, but 2,527 people are in severe conditions.

Taking into consideration the 63 new deaths, a total of 7,797 people have so far died of COVID-19 in Iran, according to the official.

Iran has administered 935,894 coronavirus tests so far, Jahanpour noted, adding that Isfahan, East Azarbaijan, West Azarbaijan, Lorestan, Kermanshah, Hormuzgan and Sistan & Balouchestan provinces are on high alert due to the coronavirus spread.

Iran has taken numerous steps to stop the spread of the disease, ranging from shutting down businesses, schools, and universities to canceling cultural and religious gatherings. It is also constantly disinfecting and sanitizing public places.

