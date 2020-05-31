Report puts Iran's foreign trade value at above $9bn in two months

The report suggests that Iran exported some $4.3 billion of commodities and imported some $5 billion of goods over a two-month period.

The country has exchanged 21 million tons of commodities over the mentioned period, 14.5 million tons of which have been exported while the remaining 6.5 million tons have been imported.

China, Iraq, the UAE, Afghanistan, and Turkey were the top five export destinations of Iran, respectively during the period under study, with China, the UAE, Turkey, Russia, and India being respectively the top five import destinations to Iran.

Therefore, the top five import destinations and export destinations of Iran remained unchanged in the two-month period compared to the previous months.

