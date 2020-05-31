IRGC, Army send helicopters to contain fire in Zagros mountain range

The helicopters have been sent to the scene after the firm order issued by the Iranian President Hassan Rouhani to extinguish fire in forests of Bushehr, south of Iran, and Khuzestan, southwestern Iran, director of Defense Ministry's crisis management department Javad Mostafaei said on Sunday.



Last week, IRGC and Army sent seven helicopters to Gachsaran and Dehdasht forests in southwestern Iranian province of Kohkilouyeh and Boyerahmad and Behbahan in Khuzestan Province, Mostafaei said.



Wildfires completely burnt 300 hectares of forests and grasslands in Gachsaran as well as 200 hectares of forests in Kohkilouyeh. The fire continues to burn.



In related development, head of rescue team of the Army aviation service Daryoush Moradi told IRNA on Saturday that helicopters of the Army are assigned to extinguish forest fire in a protected area in Kohkiluyeh, the fire which started four days ago.

