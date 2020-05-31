Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on May 31

** IRAN DAILY

- Iran, Europeans slam US for ending nuclear waivers

Iran and the three European parties to the 2015 nuclear deal on Saturday strongly condemned a US decision to end sanctions waivers allowing work on Iranian nuclear sites.

- Gov’t employees return to work in Iran; mosques to reopen

Government employees went back to work in Iran on Saturday and President Hassan Rouhani said mosques would resume daily collective prayers nationwide, as the country steadily eased curbs for the novel coronavirus.

- Official: Iran’s Hormuzgan to export 75,000 tons of aquatic animals by next March

In light of the implemented measures, exports of aquatic animals from the southern Iranian province of Hormuzgan are expected to reach 75,000 tons by the end of the current Iranian year (March 2021), said the director general of the provincial fisheries organization.

- Not Iraq or Afghanistan: This is USA

Angry protests flared in several U.S. cities as thousands of demonstrators ignored a curfew to vent their anger over the killing of George Floyd, a black man who died in Minneapolis this week after a white police officer knelt on his neck.

- Egypt confirms daily record of new Coronavirus cases

Egypt has registered 1,289 new coronavirus cases and 34 deaths, the health ministry says, marking another record of daily increases on both counts despite stricter curfew rules.

- AC Milan interested in Iranian forward Azmoun

AC Milan has entered the race alongside Italian Serie A rivals Napoli to land Iran’s Zenit St. Petersburg winger Sardar Azmoun.

- “Hafez and Goethe”, “Vars” honored at Archaeology Channel Intl. Film Festival

The Iranian documentaries “Hafez and Goethe” and “Vars” were honored at the Archaeology Channel International Film Festival in the United States, the organizers have announced.

- Iranian clubs make excuse to resume the league

There is no excuse at all, the Iran Professional League must resume on June 18 but several clubs are reluctant to return to the competition for the illogical reasons.

- Iran: U.S. violates resolution 2231 by ending nuclear sanction waivers

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on Saturday that Washington’s action in ending sanction waivers for nuclear cooperation with Iran by countries remaining in the 2015 nuclear deal – JCPOA - is a clear violation of UN Security Council Resolution 2231.

- Covid-19 inflicts losses on Iran's biggest pension fund

The Social Security Organization, Iran's biggest pension fund, was hit particularly hard by the coronavirus pandemic because on the one hand, a majority of its members work in virus-hit industrial enterprises, services and guilds, and on the other hand, it has to reimburse hospitals and healthcare providers for treatment costs, a deputy cooperatives, labor and social welfare minister said.

- Surge in virus infections linked to extensive screening

Amid concerns over the recent surge in daily Covid-19 cases, President Hassan Rouhani attributed the climb to extensive testing and contact tracing.

- Iran's auto output down 14.6%

Iran’s automotive output declined by 14.6% during the month ending May 20 compared to a year earlier.

