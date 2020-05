"In the new chapter of its Withdrawal series, & amid a pandemic that has rattled the world, the US terminates its relationship w/ @WHO," Mousavi wrote on his Twitter account.

"After failing its ppl, this irresponsible regime has been seeking a scapegoat to hide its debacle. But blame games didn't & won't fool the world," he added.

