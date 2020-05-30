May 30, 2020, 5:28 PM
President Rouhani congratulates Croatian counterpart on Nat'l Day

Tehran, May 30, IRNA - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Saturday congratulated his Croatian counterpart Zoran Milanović on the occasion of that country's national day.

In his message to President Milanović, the Iranian president said, "I would like to extend my sincere congratulations on the occasion of the National Day of Croatia to his Excellency, the government and the people of your country".

Rouhani Rouhani added that besides cultural commonalities, as well as mutual interests of both sides, the Islamic Republic of Iran and Croatia have many opportunities for mutual cooperation.

Rouhani wished good health and success for the people of Croatia.

