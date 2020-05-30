Pakistani parliament, gov't, people demand lifting of anti-Iran sanctions: Senate chairman

According to an official statement of Chairman of Senate’s office, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani once again congratulated the new Iranian Speaker and hoped that relations between the two friendly countries would further strengthen during his tenure.

During the conversation, both sides exchanged views on bilateral ties, regional developments, and parliamentary cooperation.

Referring to the spread of coronavirus, Sanjrani called for the immediate lifting of sanctions from Iran.

He said the Pakistani Parliament, the government and the people of the country demand lifting of anti-Iran sanctions.

Terming Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf as a close friend of Pakistan, Sadiq Sanjrani stressed the need to further expand cooperation between the two countries in all areas, including the parliamentary sector.

He hoped that the close ties between Iran and Pakistan would be further enhanced during the tenure of the new Iranian Parliament Speaker.

Sanjrani also invited Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf to visit Pakistan, emphasizing the importance of the Iran-Pakistan cooperation to help bring about lasting peace and prosperity in the region.

"We will work together to promote parliamentary support and coordination," he added.

The newly-elected Iranian MPs convened for a second time on Thursday and elected Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf as the Parliament speaker for the first year of the new Parliament.

Qalibaf secured 230 votes out of a total of 264 votes cast to become Majlis speaker.

