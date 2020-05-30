May 30, 2020, 3:02 PM
Official: 57 more Iranians die from COVID-19 over past 24 hours

Tehran, May 30, IRNA – Head of Iran's Health Ministry Public Relations Office Kianoush Jahanpour said on Saturday that some 57 more Iranians died from coronavirus over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 7,734.

Some 116,827 people out of a total of 148,950 infected with the coronavirus (COVID-19) have survived and recovered whereas 7,734  have lost their lives.

Since yesterday (Friday) 2,282  new affected cases have been detected in the country, he pointed out.

Over the last 24 hours, 57 people passed away owing to the deadly virus, he further noted.

The Iranian official added that 2,533 cases are in critical conditions.

Iran has taken numerous steps to stop the spread of the disease, ranging from shutting down schools and universities to canceling cultural and religious gatherings. It is also constantly disinfecting and sanitizing public places.

