Two Iranian documentaries receive awards in US archeology festival

The Archaeology Channel International Film Festival (TAC Festival), May 13-18, was held online due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

One member of the Jury, Bahman Noorai, said that there were 26 documentaries in the competition section of TAC Festival.

Sasan Mohebi received the best music award for Hafiz and Goethe, directed by Farshad Fereshteh-Hekmat; and Varas, directed by Javad Vatani received the Special Mention of the judges.

Hafez and Goethe are the two famous literature figures of Iran and Germany; and Varas is about Veresk Bridge made by Austrians in Northern Iran in 1937.

Veresk Bridge

