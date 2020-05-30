Hard revenge awaits armed groups on border areas: Command

Commander of Iran's Border Guards Brigadier-General Qassem Rezaei said that heavy and accurate monitoring of the border areas are underway and all border guards are on duty to defend the country's territorial integrity.

He pointed out that in the meeting with his Iraqi counterpart; the border security was emphasized to ensure peace and calm on the borders of Iran and Iraq.

The commander of the East Azarbaijan province defense forces, Hosein Abdi said that the zealous border guards of our beloved country, with a more determined will defend the territorial integrity of the Islamic homeland, have given a decisive response to mercenaries of the world arrogance, including the United States, Israel and other countries may carry out sabotage on borders of Islamic Iran under various pretexts.

Soldiers of Sardasht Border Regiment clashed with armed thugs on Friday morning on surveillance on the border strip.

The police said the incident happened in the northwestern province of West Azarbaijan and on the border with Iraq.

A number of the armed bandits were also killed in the fighting as well.

