Sixth South Pars refinery feedstock to increase by 42 pct

Ahmad Valipour told IRNA's economy correspondent on Saturday that the Sixth Refinery pursues its strategic plans in two axes: supplying the feedstock through 16th phase marine pipelines which would materialize 42 percent increase in feedstock and output, and implementation of plans to lower gas flares that would be beneficial for both environment and refinery output.

He said that the refinery made strategic plans last year to maximize, stabilize and improve the production from the joint reserve in South Pars field.

