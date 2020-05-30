Iran to spend 100,000 billion tomans on new national data network: Minister

Azari-Jahromi made clear that the private sector has spent 19,000 billion tomans on upgrading national data network, but, the Government will spend 100,000 billion tomans on setting up modern national data network and producing G4 internet.

He said that the budget has been allocated by the government for expanding the national data network.

He also said the goal of the country is to have five million internet TV subscribers. This field of economy is a huge opportunity.

Saying the infrastructure of the national network will be completed before summer, he added that the passive defense infrastructure is of great importance too. A huge center will be inaugurated in Tabriz. Also the mother data center will be launched in mid-summer in Tehran.

