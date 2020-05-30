Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on May 30

** IRAN DAILY

- Rouhani: We must be prepared to live with COVID-19 in future

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said the COVID-19 caused by the novel coronavirus is not over yet; however, he said, people should adapt to life under coronavirus in the future.

- Fourth Iranian tanker docks at Venezuelan port

The fourth Iranian tanker carrying gasoline and oil derivatives arrived Thursday at a Venezuela oil refinery, Venezuelan Navy officials said.

- South Korea to export hereditary disease medicine to Iran

South Korea will this week send to Iran $500,000 worth of medicine used to treat a hereditary disease, the South Korean Foreign Ministry said Thursday, in the first such humanitarian exports to the country since the United States tightened sanctions against Iran.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- U.S. cities resemble war zones as anger boils

Angry demonstrations erupted for a third night in Minneapolis on Thursday, as protesters — outraged over the death of an unarmed African American man in police custody — torched a city police station and President Trump threatened to respond with "shooting.”

- Scholars, NGOs want Mecca, Medina under int’l control

A non-governmental organization named the International Commission to Monitor Saudi Administration of the Two Holy Mosques – otherwise known as Al Haramain Watch – has launched a campaign and petition to establish an international administration to manage the affairs of the two holy mosques of Mecca and Medina.

- Iran futsal remains best Asian team

The Iranian national futsal still is sixth in the world and the first team in Asia.

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Film Museum of Iran reopens after 3-month coronavirus closure

The Film Museum of Iran reopened on Thursday after over a three-month closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

- Rock climber Alipour looks to win Olympics gold

Iranian rock climber Reza Alipour says that he is determined to win a gold medal at the 2024 Olympic Games.

- IRGC gets 112 missile-launching speed boats

The Islamic Revolution Guard Corps Navy on Thursday received 112 missile-launching speed boats designed and built by Iranian experts.

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- Central Bank of Iran: First bond auction June 2

The Central Bank of Iran will hold its first auction of government bonds on Tuesday. It has asked banks to place buy orders for the Murabeha bonds on the interbank trading platform.

- Iran real estate perceived as safe haven for investment

The coronavirus has stoked concerns about losing one’s savings as more people entered the housing market in the month ending May 20 to register an 809.9% rise in home deals compared with the preceding month.

- Iran's agrifood exports earn over $330m in 1 month

Iran exported 679,510 tons of agricultural and food products worth about $336 million during the month to April 19 to register a 25.85% rise in tonnage and a 9.13% decline in value compared with last year’s corresponding period, the Agriculture Ministry reported.

