Iran: US protesters’ voice must be heard

“Iran regrets the tragic murder of black Americans, denounces deadly racial profiling in United States & urges authorities to do justice for every case,” Foreign Ministry wrote on its Twitter account.

“The protestors' voice must be heard. In doing so, suppressing the suffering Americans & #PressFreedom must URGENTLY be stopped,” he added.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman in a message on Thursday referred to brutal killing of a black man by US police, saying the US Administration even glorifies systematic racism and white supremacism.

According to American media ‘CNN’, “Floyd, 46, died Monday in the city he moved to for a better life, his last moments caught on video. While being arrested, Floyd was held down by a Minneapolis police officer's knee.”

“The video [of the US police crime] shows Floyd pleading that he is in pain and can't breathe. Then, his eyes shut and the pleas stop. He was pronounced dead shortly after.”

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish