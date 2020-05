Both sides discussed various topics, including joint projects and holding the joint cooperation commission.

They also agreed on buying basic items by Iran from Russia.

Ardakanian and Novak conferred on power plant projects, especially Sirik project.

Implementing projects of building four thermal plants in Bandar Abbas named Sirik and electrifying Garmsar-Inche Boroun railway were among other topics reviewed by both sides.

