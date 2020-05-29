Russia showing concern over US’ JCPOA behavior

Speaking in an online conference, Zakharova said the US withdrawal from the JCPOA will create chaos in international relations, especially with regard to establishing strategic stability.

She noted that the US pulled out of the nuclear deal unilaterally and illegally.

The US Administration announced that the JCPOA is no longer useful for them, the Russian diplomat said.

Zakharova went on to say that Washington has targeted destroying strategic stability in the world.

The US does not intend to participate in any agreement which makes it committed, she added.

Earlier, Iran’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations Majid Takht Ravanchi referred to the US’ Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's decision to end sanctions waiver on JCPOA-related projects in Iran, saying the US has pulled the final plug in violating UNSCR 2231.

“Claiming US is STILL “Participant” is not just preposterous; it’s FALSE,” he added.

“On 20 July 2015, the Security Council unanimously adopted resolution 2231 (2015) endorsing the JCPOA,” UNSC website reported.

“The Security Council affirmed that conclusion of the JCPOA marked a fundamental shift in its consideration of the Iranian nuclear issue, expressed its desire to build a new relationship with Iran strengthened by the implementation of the JCPOA and to bring to a satisfactory conclusion its consideration of this matter.”

“The Security Council further affirmed that full implementation of the JCPOA would contribute to building confidence in the exclusively peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear programme and emphasized that the JCPOA is conducive to promoting and facilitating the development of normal economic and trade contacts and cooperation with Iran,” it added.

