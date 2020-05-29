Russia calls for developing parliamentary ties with Iran

In his message, Volodin said Russian lawmakers are after continuation of active cooperation with Iranian MPs in line with developing relations, reinforcing regional security and confronting challenges and threats.

He also in a separate message, appreciated the efforts made by former speaker of the Iranian Parliament Ali Larijani.

"We could solve important issues in parliamentary, regional security and fighting terrorism fields," he told Larijani.

Referring to holding Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) parliamentary summit and International Forum “Development of Parliamentarism”, he noted that thanks to Larijani’s participation, different formats of parliamentary cooperation were developed.

He described Larijani as initiator of holding conference on fighting terrorism and reinforcing regional cooperation.

