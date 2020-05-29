Pakistan's Senate chairman congratulates Qalibaf as Iran's new parliament speaker

According to an official statement on Friday, Sanjrani hoped that the newly-elected Speaker will further promote Pakistan-Iran friendship.

He said Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf is a close friend of Pakistan who gained much popularity as mayor of Tehran.

Chairman of Pakistan's Senate added that the parliaments of the two countries will play an effective role for cooperation, lasting peace and development in the region.

“We have to work together to overcome the problems of the present age,” said Sadiq Sanjrani.

He added that "we will work together to promote parliamentary support and coordination".

Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani said the parliamentary leaders of the Asian region will have to come together for peace in the region.

He said regional and global cooperation has also been intensified in the fight against the Corona pandemic.

He called further strengthening of close cooperation between friendly countries of Iran and Pakistan.

The newly-elected Iranian MPs convened for a second time on Thursday and elected Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf as the Parliament speaker for the first year of the new Parliament.

Qalibaf secured 230 votes out of a total of 264 votes cast to become Majlis speaker.

